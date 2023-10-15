Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Waste Connections by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,728. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

