Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

WM stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

