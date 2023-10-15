Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Waste Management stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.