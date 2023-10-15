Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

