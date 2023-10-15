Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 2,262,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $10,220,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $4.58 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

