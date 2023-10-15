Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 98 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

