Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.37.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

