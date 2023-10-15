Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Webjet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Webjet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEBJF

Webjet Price Performance

Webjet Company Profile

WEBJF stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Webjet has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

(Get Free Report)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.