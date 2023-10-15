Wedbush Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.64.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.1 %

LendingClub stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

