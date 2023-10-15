Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 266 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.83 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.