Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $674.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.71. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.59 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

