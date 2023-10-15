Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $253,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.2% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

