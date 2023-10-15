Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

