Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,966,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,747,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

OSBC opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $597.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

