Welch & Forbes LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.