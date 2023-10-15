Welch & Forbes LLC Has $986,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,248 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

