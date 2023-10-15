Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

