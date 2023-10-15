Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.60. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.14 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

