Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Southern stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.