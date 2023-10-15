Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

