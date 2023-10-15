Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

