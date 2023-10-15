Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

