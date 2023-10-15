Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 142 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $211.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

