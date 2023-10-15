Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 179 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $326.10 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $270.30 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

