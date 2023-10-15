Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

