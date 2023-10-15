Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.58

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as low as C$7.37. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 267,641 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.4873502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

