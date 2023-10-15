Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $43.36 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.