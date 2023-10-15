Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

