Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Stock Average Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.