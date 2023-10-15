Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.