Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $58.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE WPM opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

