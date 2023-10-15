William Allan Corp Acquires 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $548.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.