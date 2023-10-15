William Allan Corp Buys 230 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

William Allan Corp raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.1% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Express by 42.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 563,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 251.7% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 113.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.