William Allan Corp Has $4.74 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Allan Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.6% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $566.84 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average is $530.62.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

View Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.