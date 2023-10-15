William Allan Corp Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

William Allan Corp lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,680 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.8% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

