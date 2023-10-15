William Allan Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Allan Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 170,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,663,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $18,419,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

LULU opened at $377.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.28 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

