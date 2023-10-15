Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $83.07. 364,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,310. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

