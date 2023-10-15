WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.