Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.89 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.69, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

