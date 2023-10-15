Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $67.51 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

