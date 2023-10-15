Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
