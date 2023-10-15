Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.20

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.20 and traded as low as C$11.60. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of C$62.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.7971014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.
