Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals makes up 18.6% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $59,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

ZNTL stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

