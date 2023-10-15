Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 294 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

