Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 819 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $446.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.06 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.36 and a 200 day moving average of $465.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

