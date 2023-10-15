Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 84 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

