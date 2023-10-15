Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after buying an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $539.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

