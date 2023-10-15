Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

