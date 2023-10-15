Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 132.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

