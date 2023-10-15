Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.06 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a "reiterates" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $398.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.84 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

