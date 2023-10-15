Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 203,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,620.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day moving average of $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.43 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.